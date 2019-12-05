Smith-Cotton High School physical education teacher Charlie McFail has been selected to receive a $250 McDonald’s Balanced, Active Lifestyle Grant. McFail will use the funds to purchase Rack Performance Software to organize and facilitate students' workouts, as well as heart rate monitors. Presenting the check to McFail, second from right, are local McDonald's franchise owner/operators, from left, Chuck Marshall, Stephani Marshall-Rice and Rusty Rice.