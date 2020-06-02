Chancey Johnson, left, and Bryce Homan of M&R Monuments install a memorial bench dedicated to former Sedalia School District 200 teacher and principal Brendan Eisenmenger on Thursday morning at the Memory Garden in front of Heber Hunt Elementary School. The bench was purchased by Heber Hunt staff through Payday Jeans Days, when staff can pay $10 to wear jeans to work. As a student, Johnson was in one of Eisenmenger's science classes and said he was glad to be involved in the memorial. Heber Hunt Principal Brett Hieronymus said, "There is no more fitting place for this tribute than the Memory Garden." Eisenmenger, who had been principal at Heber Hunt and later at Sedalia Middle School, died in November.