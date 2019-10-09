The employees of the Missouri Bank II made a $312 donation to the Bothwell Cancer Foundation on Oct. 8. Every Friday the employees pay to wear jeans and go “Casual with a Cause.” At the end of each quarter the collected funds are donated to a selected charity. Pictured are from left: Bank employees Tammy Steck, Darion Mayes, Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation Executive Director Lauren Thiel-Payne, and bank employees Ron Ehlers, Kimber Fox, Angela Sumner, Debbie Davis, Ashley Grandfield, Diane Seidl, Vaughn Loomis, Hannah Kempf, Teresa Sherman and Megan Dombrow.