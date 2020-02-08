Cattlemen's Association Meeting.jpg

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association hosted its annual State Association meeting Jan. 10 through 12 in Columbia. Pictured are the individuals elected as officers for the organization. 

Row one from left: Treasurer Matthew Hardecke, Vice President Bruce Mershon, President Marvin Dieckman, President Elect Patty Wood, Secretary David Dick and Past President Bobby Simpson. Row two: Region 6 Vice President Clay Doeden, Region 2 Vice President Chuck Miller, Region 4 Vice President Deb Thummel, Region 5 Vice President John Shipman, Region 3 Vice President Charlie Besher, and Executive Vice President Mike Deering. Not pictured are Region 1 Vice President Eric Greenley and Region 7 Vice President Traves Merrick.  

 Photo courtesy of Patty Wood

