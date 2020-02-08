The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association hosted its annual State Association meeting Jan. 10 through 12 in Columbia. Pictured are the individuals elected as officers for the organization.

Row one from left: Treasurer Matthew Hardecke, Vice President Bruce Mershon, President Marvin Dieckman, President Elect Patty Wood, Secretary David Dick and Past President Bobby Simpson. Row two: Region 6 Vice President Clay Doeden, Region 2 Vice President Chuck Miller, Region 4 Vice President Deb Thummel, Region 5 Vice President John Shipman, Region 3 Vice President Charlie Besher, and Executive Vice President Mike Deering. Not pictured are Region 1 Vice President Eric Greenley and Region 7 Vice President Traves Merrick.