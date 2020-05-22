Thursday evening, Coldwell Banker Monsees Realty staff members along with family and friends prepare to place American flags along Broadway Boulevard in preparation for Memorial Day. Pictured are Tony Monsees, Pat Monsees, Debbie Foster, Craig and Sue Guffin, Libby Landon, Brooke Johnson, Danielle Ransburgh, Tom Hudson, Lynne Browning, Mike Howard, Heather and Jimmie Santana, Cheryl Ames, Marcus, McKenzie and Hannah Harms, Rusty Johnson, Angel Morales, Jill, Scott, Julie and Logan Gemes, Anna Marie, Kobyn Petree, Pat Rinehart, Dan Hurley, Warren Trivett and Wade Neumann.