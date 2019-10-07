National Guard Reunion.jpg

A reunion of the Missouri Army National Guard 128th Artillery and the 135th Headquarters groups was hosted on Aug. 24 at the National Guard Armory on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Those attending were, seated from left, Dick Craig, Ralph Moriarty, Leo Dick, Ken Tilman, Frank Dick, Ed Weller, Larry Cloud and C.H. Williams. Back row, Charles Von Holten, Bob Burke, Walter Von Holten, Paul Culp Jr., Charles Martin, Robert Gregory, James Lawson, Pat Wood and Jim Williams. Anna Lee Bail attended in memory of her husband, Darrell Bail. 

 Submitted photo

