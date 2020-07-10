Gracie Hofheins, a 2020 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School, receives a $500 scholarship from PEO Chapter LQ presented by Scholarship Chairman Patsy Pettit. Hofheins has been accepted to the University of Missouri-Columbia; her goal is to study law. She will enter as a sophomore because of the dual credits she earned at S-C. Her accomplishments include Missouri Scholars Academy, S-C 2020 academic soccer team, All-State and All-Conference golf, golf captain, soccer captain and single-digit high rank in the 2020 S-C senior class with a GPA that culminated in over a 4.0.

The scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics, and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the U.S. or Canada and graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a PEO member.