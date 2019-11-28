Premier Realty Group recently donated $500 to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16 annual Shop With a Cop program. Each year around the holidays, officers shop with local children to help them select gifts for their families. From left, Officer Derrick DeSalme, Detective Travis St. Cyr, Tiffany Hill, Rhonda Ahern, Broker/Owner at Premier Realty Group; Ashley Wooster, Victoria Kottman, Bethany Stratton, Marcia Freeman, Trish Henson, Detective Jacob White, Deanne Glenn and Corporal A.J. Silvey. Agents not pictured: Cecy Camacho, Randall Thornton, Sara Sawyer and Julie Keltner.