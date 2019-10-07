RE/MAX of Sedalia recently donated $975 to the Alzheimer’s Association through its Heart of Sedalia Foundation. Each month, the agents donate a portion of their earnings from every transaction to help support various local charities. From left, Angie Yeager-Kroeger, Cindy Blatterman, Robert Ekstrom, Megan Grimm, Kelly Heimbach, Dave Wiedeman, Ashlee Martin, Ryan Wiedeman, Nicci Cashman, Billie Barnes, Taylor Schreiber and Dena Stockstill.