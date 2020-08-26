RE/MAX of Sedalia recently donated $850 to the Alzheimer’s Association through its Heart of Sedalia Foundation. Each month, the agents donate a portion of their earnings from every transaction to help support various local charities. Pictured are RE/MAX employees Dave Wiedeman, Ryan Wiedeman, Billie Barnes, Robert Ekstrom, Ashlee Martin, Megan Grimm, Nicci Ragsdale, and Jessica Snell and her children.