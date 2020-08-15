RE/MAX of Sedalia recently donated $1,375 to The Food Bank for Central and Northeastern Missouri’s Buddy Packs program for Pettis County through its Heart of Sedalia Foundation. Each month, the agents donate a portion of their earnings from every transaction to help support various local charities. Pictured are RE/MAX employees Cindy Blatterman, Dave Wiedeman, Ryan Wiedeman, Billie Barnes and Robert Ekstrom, and Darren White of The Food Bank for Central and Northeastern Missouri.