RE/MAX of Sedalia recently donated $675 to Cancer Perks through its Heart of Sedalia Foundation. Each month, the agents donate a portion of their earnings from every transaction to help support various local charities. Pictured are RE/MAX employees Ashlee Martin, Cindy Blatterman, Dennis Hagen, Megan Grimm, Kelly Heimbach, Dave Wiedeman, Ryan Wiedeman, Chanelle Ream, Nicci Cashman, Taylor Schreiber, Billie Barnes and Cancer Perks founder Whitney Cromley.