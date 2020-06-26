We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Photo: RE/MAX of Sedalia donates to Cancer Perks
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Idris Elba: 'Success has not negated racism for me'
- Trump administration wins hospital transparency case
- Billie Lourd engaged
- Kanye West signs 10-year deal with Gap
- UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, June 26: Here's what we know
- Analysis: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh among best cities for millennial home buyers
- Sedalia getting new event venue
- Police Reports June 26
Most Popular
Articles
- Search warrants provide more information in Fizer case
- ‘Justice for Hannah’ protests continue
- Protest in Sedalia demands ‘Justice for Hannah’
- "Why’d they have to end her life?": Friends of Hannah Fizer look for answers, justice
- Dan Woolery to join father William Woolery in Sedalia health care
- Warsaw BBQ restaurant a dream come true
- Pettis County Commissioners discuss purchase of Sheriff's Office body cameras
- Downtown Sedalia sees new business offerings
- Fireworks, events planned for Independence Day
- Police Reports June 20
Images
Videos
Commented
- "Why’d they have to end her life?": Friends of Hannah Fizer look for answers, justice (7)
- Sedalia Parks and Rec announces reopening plans (3)
- Benton County Sheriff's Office provides details on Wednesday night shooting (2)
- One killed, one injured in Benton County shooting (2)
- How's your garden? (1)
- PHOTOS: Crowd gathers for Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday (1)
- Pettis County adopts State Public Health Order (1)
- Updated: Sedalia woman killed in deputy-involved shooting (1)
- Crowd gathers for peaceful Black Lives Matter protest (1)
- Liberty Park Bridge focal point of fiction book (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 30
-
Jun 30
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 2
Online Poll
Are you a registered voter in Missouri?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.