RE/MAX of Sedalia recently donated $500 to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation through its Heart of Sedalia Foundation. Each month, the agents donate a portion of their earnings from every transaction to help support various local charities. From left, Cindy Blatterman, Robert Ekstrom, Angie Yeager-Kroeger, Nicci Cashman, Megan Grimm, Justin Hubbs, Ashlee Martin, Alaina Allen, Taylor Schreiber, Kelly Heimbach, Ryan Wiedeman, Dena Stockstill, Dennis Hagen, and Dave Wiedeman.