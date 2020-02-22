RE/MAX of Sedalia recently donated $650 to Meals on Wheels through its Heart of Sedalia Foundation. Each month, the agents donate a portion of their earnings from every transaction to help support various local charities. From left, Ashlee Martin, Cindy Blatterman, Robert Ekstrom, Angie Yeager-Kroeger, Nicci Cashman, Megan Grimm, Justin Hubbs, Dena Stockstill, Alain Allen, Taylor Schreiber, Ryan Wiedeman, Kelly Heimbach, Dave Wiedeman, Billie Barnes and Dennis Hagen.