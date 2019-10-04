RE/MAX of Sedalia recently donated $675 to the Sedalia Animal Shelter through its Heart of Sedalia Foundation. Each month, the agents donate a portion of their earnings from every transaction to help support various local charities. From left, John Tsurkan, Robert Ekstrom, Ashlee Martin, Justin Hubbs, Megan Grimm, Dave Wiedeman, Dena Stockstill, Nicci Cashman, Ryan Wiedeman, Kelly Heimbach, Cindy Blatterman, Billie Barnes, Angie Yeager-Kroeger and Kyscha Martin.