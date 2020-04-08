RE/MAX of Sedalia recently donated $550 to Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. through its Heart of Sedalia Foundation. Each month, the agents donate a portion of their earnings from every transaction to help support various local charities. Pictured are RE/MAX employees Cindy Blatterman, Robert Ekstrom, Megan Grimm, Dave Wiedeman, Billie Barnes, Taylor Schreiber, and Ryan Wiedeman, SDDI board member Michelle Swords and SDDI Administrator Meg Liston.