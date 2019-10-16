2A_SeptemberCadet.jpg

On Sept. 25, five Smith-Cotton JROTC Cadets competed to become the September Cadet of the Month. These cadets are scored on their knowledge of military history, current events, and the curriculum of the JROTC program. The panel of upper-level cadets selected junior Cadet Edward Whitfield of Delta Company as the September Cadet of the Month. Pictured from left are Cliff McBride, Cadet Whitfield and Don Barbour, of the 40 & 8 veterans organization.

 Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

