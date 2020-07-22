Smith-Cotton High School Class of 2020 valedictorian Hunter Sparks, left, and salutatorian Aaron Hughes received their Missouri Scholars 100 awards on Friday, July 17 during Commencement practice. Each year the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals selects the top 100 senior students based on exceptional scholarship, citizenship and reliability. Principal Wade Norton said it is believed this is the first year S-C had two students selected for the honor.