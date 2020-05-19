The Sedalia Lions Club recently made a donation to Child Safe of Central Missouri. Pictured from left are club member Jeff Wimann, club Past President Joe Fluty, club President John Meehan, club member Evan Fluty, club board member Tim Berube, club board member Scott Matz, Child Safe Development and Direct Service Volunteer Coordinator Julie Hoffert, club Treasurer John Nail, and Child Safe Executive Director Mari Asbury.