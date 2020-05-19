We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Photo: Sedalia Lions Club donates to Child Safe
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Centene to Waive Primary Care, Behavioral Health, and Telehealth Costs for Medicare Advantage Members for Remainder of 2020
- Robbie Williams wants charity fight with Liam Gallagher
- Chrissy Teigen slams rich friends for freebie requests
- Jeremy Renner accused of 'bullying' ex
- James Cameron wants guardianship of daughter's pal
- Virtual meetings, impromptu passes and real challenges: Aaron Rodgers acknowledges oddities of disjointed offseason
- Jamie Lee Curtis to direct horror film Mother Nature
- Halle Berry joins the cast of Moonfall
Most Popular
Articles
- Sedalia restaurant gets new location
- Bothwell launches community mask campaign
- Police Reports May 15
- Pettis marks second day of no new COVID-19 cases
- Sedalia Park Board approves major Heckart Community Center bids
- COVID-19 cases remain at 69 in Pettis County
- Pettis County reports one new case of COVID-19
- Decision on Missouri State Fair to be made in June
- SFCC announces 2020 Distinguished Alumni, graduation details
- City establishes Downtown Sedalia Alliance
Images
Videos
Commented
- Guidelines released for business reopenings in Pettis County (3)
- ‘Murder hornets’ may never arrive in Missouri (2)
- COVID-19 cases increase by five Tuesday in Pettis County (2)
- Not the time for political cheap shots (1)
- Gas prices across Missouri drop due to pandemic (1)
- Pettis County Health Center Administrator guides county through COVID-19 crisis (1)
- Show Me Rockfest will rock on (1)
- Plant the asparagus (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.