We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Photo: Sedalia Lions Club donates to Open Door
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Sedalia Park Board approves major Heckart Community Center bids
- Secretary Ashcroft brings protective gear to courthouse
- Area student receives fine arts awards from CMU
- Police Reports May 15
- Upcoming local blood drives May 15
- Universal masking implemented at Fitzgibbon
- Photo: Sedalia Lions Club donates to Open Door
- Moore vying for Smithton City Council seat
Most Popular
Articles
- Sedalia restaurant gets new location
- Pettis County Health Center confirms first COVID-19 death
- Sedalia 200 approves items for 2020-21 school year
- Gas prices across Missouri drop due to pandemic
- Pettis County extends health order to May 31
- Police Reports May 9
- May 8: Pettis COVID-19 Task Force offers updates
- Stevenson running for Sedalia Ward 4 Council seat
- Pettis County to receive $5 million in COVID-19 relief funding
- Positive COVID-19 cases in Pettis County rise by three
Images
Videos
Commented
- Guidelines released for business reopenings in Pettis County (3)
- COVID-19 cases increase by five Tuesday in Pettis County (2)
- Not the time for political cheap shots (1)
- Gas prices across Missouri drop due to pandemic (1)
- Living with survivor’s guilt (1)
- Pettis County Health Center Administrator guides county through COVID-19 crisis (1)
- Show Me Rockfest will rock on (1)
- Will this virus pass, or leave its mark? (1)
- Plant the asparagus (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.