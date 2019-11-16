Kathleen Boswell, left, presents a check on behalf of the Sedalia Rotary Club to Sally Zinevich of Retrieving Freedom Inc. as part of the nonprofit’s coin challenge. RFI places service dogs with disabled veterans and children with autism. The coins will be unique to each sponsor and the sponsors are asked to pass along the coin from person to person, encouraging them to find someone who wants to donate at least $5 to RFI. Each time a coin receives a donation, it will appear on the RFI website. For more information, contact info@retrievingfreedom.org.