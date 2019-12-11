4A_SFCC.jpg

Joanna Anderson, president of State Fair Community College, and Roger Best, president of the University of Central Missouri, sign a Memorandum of Understanding recently to officially launch a new part-time basic law enforcement academy at SFCC beginning in January. The program is in cooperation with the Central Missouri Police Academy, which is part of UCM’s Missouri Safety Center.

 Photo courtesy of University of Central Missouri

