4A_SHS Jr. High Speech.jpg

The Sacred Heart Junior High Speech Team participated in the Bellarmine Speech Contest on Saturday, Nov. 16 at St. Andrew in Tipton, earning four blue ribbons and two red ribbons. This was the first meet of the season and the first-ever competition for this team. Pictured from left: Sara Hill earned a blue for her serious solo called "Love." Yovanny Cardenas earned a red for his humorous interpretation of "UPS.” Logan Howell received a blue ribbon for his self-written humorous solo called "I'm Seriously Serious." Thomas Jenkins and Max Van Leer (not pictured)  received a blue for their duet titled "T.V. Treasure Hunt,” and Brock Wilson earned a red ribbon for his self-written informative speech called "Play Sports." The team is coached by Liz Van Leer.

 Photo courtesy of Sacred Heart Schools

