Child Safe of Central Missouri received a donation from Simmons Bank of Sedalia. Pictured are Bank Branch Manager Tonja Hascall, Bank Assistant Branch Manager Jean Boston, Child Safe Executive Director Mari Asbury and Child Safe Development Director Julie Hoffert. Donations allow Child Safe to provide services to children faced with abuse or neglect such as providing a safe place for children to tell what happened to a forensic interviewer, family advocacy, and therapy to the child and the family, all at no cost to the family.