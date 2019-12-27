We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Used items find new life at local businesses
- UPDATE: Boone County applicants left out of licensing for cultivating medical marijuana
- Katy Trail offering virtual tour of state park
- Pettis County Commissioners schedule work on four bridges for 2020
- Police Reports Dec. 27
- Lyceum’s Gresham receives MAC award
- Photo: Skyline Elementary names Character Kids for December
- Melick to perform at senior center
Most Popular
Articles
- Pettis interchange project to receive state funding
- Counterfeiting concerns in Concordia
- Nucor set to open in early 2020
- Dec. 21 Police Reports
- Sacred Heart Christmas Eve lunch a tradition during the holidays
- Sedalia Animal Shelter offers holiday discounts
- Several New Year’s celebrations offered in Sedalia
- Photographer finds niche with liminal images
- Lobaugh birth announcement
- Summit Truck Group hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
Images
Videos
Commented
- SFD fights two-story residential fire Monday (1)
- City announces Christmas Light Contest winners (1)
- Sedalia Police warn citizens about scammers (1)
- Democrats targeted Trump from the start (1)
- Park board, school district reach agreement on pool (1)
- In defense of grouchy mom (1)
- Photos: Christmas Parade wows nighttime crowd (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.