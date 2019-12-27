Skyline Elementary School has named its Character Kids for December. The character trait was being a learner. Honored are, front row, from left: Iris Carrico, Brylee Bohling, Colt Vallery, Henry Gahring; second row: Eric Benitez, Riley Seelen, Jayden Bosley, Moxie Collins; third row: Paige Greer, Taliyah Sherman, Wyatt Drum; fourth row: Luis Nandho, Briston Bitzer, Jackson Lamb, Beau Bratton; fifth row: Taylor Porter, Magda Martinez, Brynn Young; top row: Monroe Bell, Makayla Sandlin, Karen Linares, Nellie Sultanov. Not pictured: Ava Whiting.