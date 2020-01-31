Skyline Elementary School has named its Character Kids for January. The character trait was integrity. Honored are, front row, from left: Deziree Spratley, Bella Downs, Ryleigh Livermore; second row: Weston Skrzypczak, Tennison Beard, Emalina Oliferchuk; third row: Jobe Herren, Adalyn Hardin, Alina Kondratenko, Sage Brinton; fourth row: Junior Arroyo, Damon Belnap, Karlie Chambers, Ethan Abon; fifth row: Kamden Huddleston, Elizabeth Lauer, Molly Meyer, Lincoln Curry; top row: Charlie Hubbs, Everett Dick, Abi Johnson, Gretchen Beard, Mason Potter.