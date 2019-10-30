Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Police Reports Oct. 31
- Crash Reports Oct. 31
- Liberty Park Lagoon to be restocked
- Historical Society to host train and toy show
- Shoe Sensation to host Socks For Troops
- Walmart celebrates grand re-opening
- Heartbreak in Hearnes; Florida outlasts Missouri in marathon match
- CHS hosts Halloween costume party
Most Popular
Articles
- Family safe after Sedalia house fire
- Green Ridge mourns loss of beloved science teacher
- Sedalia group conducts paranormal investigations
- Slice of Life: Getting in the Chiefs spirit with Warpaint
- Lincoln beats Cole Camp to finish regular season 9-0
- A gift for music, teaching: Justin Lawson dedicated to music instruction
- Sedalia man sentenced for 2016 fatal crash
- Sedalia Police looking for missing teenager
- Sedalia Postal employee celebrates 90th birthday, 72 years of service
- Halloween events planned in Central Missouri
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.