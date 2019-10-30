Skyline Elementary School has named its Character Kids for October. The character trait was responsibility. Honored are, front row, from left: Conner Bell, Ella Lindstrom, Zaiden Zullig, Silas Middleton; second row: Chayce Bemiss, Daniel Donets, Alyce Eddleman; third row: Emmett Porter, Tyler Beard, Kamila Martinez, Hanna Routon; fourth row: Nathaniel Garnik, Kaydence Domingue, Annabelle Pyle; fifth row: Peyton Engle, Jacob Porter, Jacob Slagle, Elliot Norton; top row: Alivia Washington, Keana Furr, Bailey Scott, Apollo Sanchez, Brooklyn Greer.