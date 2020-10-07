Pictured is Smith-Cotton High School JROTC Cadet of the Month 1st Lt. McKenzie Boeschen. On Sept. 30, five Smith-Cotton JROTC cadets competed to become the September Cadet of the Month. The cadets are scored on their knowledge of military history, current events, and curriculum of the JROTC program. The panel of upper-level cadets selected sophomore Boeschen of Echo Company as the September Cadet of the Month.

The 40&8 veterans organization sponsors the Smith-Cotton JROTC Cadet of the Month program.