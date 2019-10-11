Smithton’s Future Business Leaders of America organization recently visited the Sedalia Animal Shelter and donated $85 and cleaning supplies. Animal Services Manager Randi Battson led FBLA on a tour. Row one from left: Battson, Kaylea Weber, Riley Wehrman, Chastity LeGrant, Sulamita Boyko, Caitlin Frazee, Marissa Gertz and Lynnie DeHaven. Row two: Mallory Hoehns, Leighney Trotter, Noah Kratzer, Abby White, Addison Meisner and Joanna Hernandez.