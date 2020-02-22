A total of 6,572 pounds of food was collected for the Open Door Food Pantry during the 2020 Souper Bowl event hosted by local churches. Donating churches were First Christian, 1,667 pounds; Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1,470 pounds; St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 1,210 pounds; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1,193 pounds; First Baptist, 388 pounds; Christ & Trinity Lutheran, 218 pounds; Calvary Episcopal, 208 pounds; New Bethel, 122 pounds; and Pleasant Hill Baptist, 96 pounds.