Students from St. Joseph Catholic School in Pilot Grove recently participated in the regional speech meet hosted at Tipton. Pictured from left: seventh and eighth grade speech teacher Miranda Wiabel, Elaina Wirths, blue ribbon; Cloey Tavenner, blue ribbon; Grace Reuter, red ribbon; Evie Stark, blue ribbon; Halea Hoff, red ribbon; and Sadie Streck, red ribbon.