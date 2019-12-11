3A_SpeechMeet.jpg

Students from St. Joseph Catholic School in Pilot Grove recently participated in the regional speech meet hosted at Tipton. Pictured from left: seventh and eighth grade speech teacher Miranda Wiabel, Elaina Wirths, blue ribbon; Cloey Tavenner, blue ribbon; Grace Reuter, red ribbon; Evie Stark, blue ribbon; Halea Hoff, red ribbon; and Sadie Streck, red ribbon.

 Photo courtesy of St. Joseph Catholic School

