Students from St. Joseph Catholic School in Pilot Grove recently attended a speech meet at St. Peter and Pauls in Boonville. Pictured from left: Aiden Wessing receiving a white ribbon in serious, Nolan Leonard receiving a red ribbon in serious, Cloey Tavenner receiving a blue ribbon in humourous, Katie Fenical receiving a blue ribbon in duet, Wyatt Weber receiving a blue ribbon in duet, Arleigh Watring receiving a blue ribbon in duet, and Britta Hoff receiving a blue ribbon in duet.