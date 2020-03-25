3A_St. Joseph Speech.jpg

Students from St. Joseph Catholic School in Pilot Grove recently attended a speech meet at St. Peter and Pauls in Boonville. Pictured from left: Aiden Wessing receiving a white ribbon in serious, Nolan Leonard receiving a red ribbon in serious, Cloey Tavenner receiving a blue ribbon in humourous, Katie Fenical receiving a blue ribbon in duet, Wyatt Weber receiving a blue ribbon in duet, Arleigh Watring receiving a blue ribbon in duet, and Britta Hoff receiving a blue ribbon in duet. 

 Photo courtesy of St. Joseph Catholic School

