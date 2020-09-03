On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Wednesday morning Bible Study group from St. Vincent de Paul donated dozens of "Grab and Go" cookies in small baggies to the Sedalia Police Department. Bible Study members, from left, are David Gilespie, Helen Gilespie, Mitzi Lisenbardt (Bible Study leader), Janie Utlaut, Jean Gallagher, Sister Mary Ruth Wand, Cathy Korthas, Bob Watson, Susan Sanderson and Marge Watson. Police Chief Matt Wirt and four other officers were on hand to accept the donation.