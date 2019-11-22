We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Now healthy, key weapons igniting Bobcats offense
- 10 @ 10: Kinnick Stadium bids farewell to Hawkeye seniors
- Folklore: Last year's 'Cat-Griz game stands as one of most exhilarating in history of rivalry
- Daniel Craig 'proud' to be US citizen
- Sedalia Chorale to perform Saturday night
- Police Reports Nov. 22
- ‘Mamma Mia!’ opens at Smith-Cotton
- Nostalgia offers more space, other stores close
Most Popular
Articles
- Sedalia man charged with multiple child sex crimes
- Local athlete scheduled for life-altering surgery
- Greyhounds win first district title since 1989
- Smith-Cotton graduate returns to Sedalia 200 as security officer
- Two arrested through search warrant
- Sedalia Parks & Rec to host Light Up Liberty!
- Pettis County implementing new system for jurors
- Pettis County residents to receive property tax bills
- LammTech marks 20th anniversary
- Local businesses see demand for CBD
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
Online Poll
What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.