Rabahka Brown, left, and Billie Pugh, center, are presented grants from P.E.O. International by Valerie Dent, right, of Sedalia P.E.O. Chapter LQ. The grants will help pay for their educational expenses at Central Methodist University this fall. Both women will be working on Bachelor’s Degrees in Elementary Education. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.

