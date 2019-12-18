Tyson Foods donated $10,000 to Open Door Service Center Inc. Wednesday, Dec. 11. From left are Tyson Complex Manager Alan Johnston, Open Door Director Amanda Davis and Open Door Marketing and Development Director Tim Postuma.

“Open Door is such a valuable part of our community,” Johnston said. “There’s not a more worthy cause than helping others, and Open Door has a staff committed to doing just that.

“Hunger relief is a real need and one that Tyson Foods takes to heart,” he continued. “We’re fortunate to have such an organization in Pettis County, and we’re proud to be able to help any way we can.”