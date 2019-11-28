The Warsaw High School Student Council and FCCLA teamed up with InkLogics tattoo parlor, owned by Donald Graham, for a food drive to benefit the local food pantry. The student groups had teachers sign their classes up to bring certain items. FCCLA divided everything up and made food baskets. The drive collected 20 baskets worth of food. From left, Donald Graham, Warsaw Student Council President Aubrie McRoberts and Warsaw FCCLA President Benny Kowal loading Graham’s car with the donated baskets.