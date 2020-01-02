2A_WashingtonWellness.jpg

Students were selected as Washington Elementary's December Wellness Students for Power Of Positivity (POP). School counselor Michelle Hofstetter explained: “Being positive means having a growth mindset and making the most with what you have.These students have an infectious, encouraging outlook." Selected were, front row, from left: Mayline Nandho, Mya Hood, Jayse Nichols; middle row: Isaiah Cogdill, Jonatan Pascualramirez, Jennifer Mendeznava, Yasmin Chobanu; top row: Lason Thompson, Jose Rodriguez, Isael Catalan, Abel Campos, Kymber Fleming, Katherine Sanabriaaguirre. Inset: Braxton Zempel.

 Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

