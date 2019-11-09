Students were selected as Washington Elementary's October Wellness Students for being "Our Washington Leaders" (OWLs). School counselor Michelle Hofstetter explained: “OWLs are wise to being a leader, which means being responsible, respectful, and trustworthy. Leaders try their hardest and look for ways to guide, as well as model a positive example for others." Selected were, front from left: Olyvia Anstine, Korbyn Thompson, Serenity Johnson, Mia Murray, Corbyn Shelledy, Za'Nique Balark; back row: Korbyn Asbury, Yevnica Verbovskiy, D'Shayla Balark, Dayana Salvador, Ezra Jones, Mila Anstine, Gunner Wiseman, Audreyah Sparks.