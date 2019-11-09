2A_Washington Wellness Oct.jpg

Students were selected as Washington Elementary's October Wellness Students for being "Our Washington Leaders" (OWLs). School counselor Michelle Hofstetter explained: “OWLs are wise to being a leader, which means being responsible, respectful, and trustworthy. Leaders try their hardest and look for ways to guide, as well as model a positive example for others." Selected were, front from left: Olyvia Anstine, Korbyn Thompson, Serenity Johnson, Mia Murray, Corbyn Shelledy, Za'Nique Balark; back row: Korbyn Asbury, Yevnica Verbovskiy, D'Shayla Balark, Dayana Salvador, Ezra Jones, Mila Anstine, Gunner Wiseman, Audreyah Sparks.

 Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200

We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.