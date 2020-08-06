We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Photo: Webb receives Earl Collins International Scholarship
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Justin and Hailey Bieber know each other 'deeper'
- Prince Harry calls for social media reform
- Sedalia Park Board gets tour of Heckart Community Center site
- Calhoun named 131st Bomb Wing commander
- Patching repairs to improve Route 87
- COVID-19 cases see large increase in Pettis County
- Pavement work planned for Route U
- Sacred Heart awarded Cooney Family Foundation grant
Most Popular
Articles
- SPD investigating two Sedalia shootings, no injuries reported
- Pettis County Health Center board approves face mask order
- Live Results: Pettis County Primary Election 2020
- Sedalia Wendy’s employees recognized for bravery
- Four arrested in Pettis County on drug charges
- State Fair Community College responds to Missouri Ethics Commission fine
- Pettis County Health Center board postpones vote on mask mandate
- Fizer case appointed to independent counsel
- Pettis County primary sees record voter turnout
- COVID-19 cases in Pettis County increase by 44
Images
Videos
Commented
- Do you think Pettis County should have a mask mandate? (15)
- One killed, five injured when truck crashes into Sedalia Wendy’s (7)
- Pettis County Health Center to host public meeting Aug. 5 (6)
- Pettis County Health Center board approves face mask order (5)
- Letter: Mask mandate isn’t needed (3)
- Letter: More research needed on BLM (2)
- Letter: Masks are a simple way to help (2)
- Gov. Parson addresses Missouri Cattlemen’s Association at annual dinner (2)
- No charges to be filed in 2019 Green Ridge death (1)
- Pettis County sees double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 14
Online Poll
Do you listen to podcasts?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.