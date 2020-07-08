We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com.
Photo: West Central Association of Realtors donates to Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Niall Horan has new girlfriend
- Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead
- Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman
- Mariah has completed her 'unfiltered' memoir
- No charges to be filed in 2019 Green Ridge death
- Livestock, competitive entries now accepted for Missouri State Fair
- Photo: West Central Association of Realtors donates to Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri
- WILS shares PPE porch packages
Most Popular
Articles
- Historic Pettis County Courthouse Doughboy statue vandalized
- Drive-in movie to be hosted next weekend
- Finally headed home: COVID-19 patient discharged from Bothwell after 2 months
- Two arrested in Pettis County on drug-related charges
- Missouri State Fair announces more 2020 decisions
- Fireworks, events planned for Independence Day
- Sedalia 200 weighs options for return to classes
- Sedalia Fire Department successfully fights structural fire
- Pettis County treasurer candidates meet in Pachyderm forum
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases increase overnight in Pettis County
Images
Videos
Commented
- "Why’d they have to end her life?": Friends of Hannah Fizer look for answers, justice (7)
- Nostalgic for Marxism? Check out BLM (2)
- How's your garden? (1)
- Letter: Avoid violent reactions to problems (1)
- Updated: Sedalia woman killed in deputy-involved shooting (1)
- The radical left gives protests a violent turn (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.