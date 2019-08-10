Windle receives awards.jpg

Natalie Windle, Princess of America Miss Missouri Preteen, participated in the 2019 Princess of America National Pageant hosted July 29 through Aug. 3 in Branson. There were 32 girls in Windle’s division. During the competition, she received third runner up Junior Ambassador, Crown Cover Model Overall Junior Division, Crown Cover Model Preteen Winner, fourth runner up Talent, third runner up Photogenic, third runner up Casual Wear, and first runner up State Costume.

