Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police reports: Sept. 21
- Cole Camp woman arrested in animal abuse case
- Police reports: Sept. 24
- Smith-Cotton senior to receive JROTC’s Legion of Valor Bronze Cross Award
- Baragary announces candidacy for MO House seat
- Smith-Cotton falls to 0-4 with home loss to Hickman
- Man seriously injured in crash
- Police reports: Sept. 20
- Woman killed in Benton County crash
- Pettis County detective receives excellence award
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 29
-
Oct 3
Online Poll
Do you use self-checkout lines?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.