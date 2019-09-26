TSD-VonHolten Ranch

Kathy Kuykendall, of Warsaw, won the All-Around Cowgirl Challenge hosted at Von Holten Ranch. She also won the Top Farm Hand. Kuykendall had never won a buckle but walked away with two from this event. Dani Laclair, of Cole Camp, placed third in the Top Working Ranch Hand. Laclair won the Hay Bale Barrel Race and placed second in the Goat Bloomer Race. The pair are standing with Brandy Von Holten, right. 

 Photo courtesy of Von Holten Ranch

