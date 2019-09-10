Pilot Grove High School FFA will host a barbecue from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 in the high school commons. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 6 and under. Tickets purchased in advance will be entered in a raffle drawing. Home delivery is available from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Pilot Grove city limits.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact an FFA member or the Ag Department at 660-834-4415 ext. 3013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.