PILOT GROVE — The following students were recently named to the Pilot Grove third quarter honor roll.
A Honor Roll: 3.66667 and above
Seniors: Cheyenne Baker, Adrianna Day, Grace Goehman,Zoey Laster, Hailey Lawrence, Reagan McFatrich, Cole Meisenheimer,Derek Powell, Abby Schupp, Meghan Twenter, McKenna Vesser, Chloe Vollrath.
Juniors: Dalton Bealer, Eric Franklin, Dalton Hazlett, Luke Kollmeyer, Danae Lammers, Shelby Manning, Blake Matteson, Kassidy Monteer, Madison Olsen, Bailey Quint, Dalton Reuter, Dylan Schupp.
Sophomores: Tara Arnold, Seth Blumhorst, Royce Jeffries, Laura Roth, Gavin Schupp, Connor Streck, Bo Vinson, Leah Vollrath.
Freshmen: Ethan Fahrendorf, Ocean Kieffer, Marci Lammers.
B Honor Roll: 3.0 to 3.66
Seniors: Sydney Bell, Taylor Brown, Lane King, Garrett Lammers, Natalie Rentel, Scott Roth.
Juniors: Taylyn Heilman, Hayden Krumm, Caden Thomas.
Sophomores: Dade Christy, Lakota Fortman, Bryan Gibbon, Natalie Glenn, Kirsten Huggins, Alexandria Nevins, Austin Peeples, Grace Phillips, Maddie Pilkington, Margaret Powell, Ethan Rentel, ClariaMae Roth.
Freshmen: Rowan Bedell, Ashley Bradford, Olivia Felten, Kayla Freelon, Emily Kammerich, Kaitlyn Maggard, Grace Peterson, Logan Twenter, Gage Young, Hank Zeller.
