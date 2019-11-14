The following students were recently named to the Pilot Grove C-4 Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
A Honor Roll 3.67 and above
Seniors: Cheyenne Baker, Sydney Bell, Adrianna Day, Grace Goehman, Lane King, Garrett Lammers, Hailey Lawrence, Reagan McFatrich, Cole Meisenheimer, Scott Roth, Abby Schupp, McKenna Vesser, Kealin Vinson, Chloe Vollrath.
Juniors: Dalton Bealer, Eric Franklin, Dalton Hazlett, Luke Kollmeyer, Danae Lammers, Shelby Manning, Blake Matteson, Kassidy Monteer, Madison Olsen, Bailey Quint, Dalton Reuter, Dylan Schupp.
Sophomores: Tara Arnold, Seth Blumhorst, Kirsten Huggins, Royce Jeffries, Maddie Pilkington, Margaret Powell, Ethan Rentel, ClariaMae Roth, Laura Roth, Gavin Schupp, Connor Streck, Bo Vinson, Leah Vollrath.
Freshmen: Ethan Fahrendorf, Ocean Kieffer, Marci Lammers, Grace Peterson.
B Honor Roll 3.0 to 3.66
Seniors: Taylor Brown, Natalie Rentel, Adam Taylor, Meghan Twenter.
Juniors: Hayden Krumm, Olivia Remus, Caden Thomas.
Sophomores: Dade Christy, Natalie Glenn, Alexandria Nevins, Grace Phillips.
Freshmen: Rowan Bedell, Ashley Bradford, Olivia Felten, Kayla Freelon, Emily Kammerich, Layla King, Kaitlyn Maggard, Eathan Northern, Logan Twenter, Gage Young, Hank Zeller.
