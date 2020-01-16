The following students were recently named to the Pilot Grove High School Honor Roll for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
“A” Honor Roll -3.66667 and above
Seniors: Cheyenne Baker, Sydney Bell, Adrianna Day, Grace Goehman, Lane King, Garrett Lammers, Hailey Lawrence, Zoey Laster, Reagan McFatrich, Cole Meisenheimer, Scott Roth, Abby Schupp, McKenna Vesser, Kealin Vinson, Chloe Vollrath.
Juniors: Dalton Bealer, Eric Franklin, Dalton Hazlett, Luke Kollmeyer, Danae Lammers, Shelby Manning, Blake Matteson, Kassidy Monteer, Madison Olsen, Bailey Quint, Dalton Reuter, Dylan Schupp.
Sophomores: Tara Arnold, Natalie Glenn, Kirsten Huggins, Royce Jeffries, Maddie Pilkington, Margaret Powell, ClariaMae Roth, Laura Roth, Gavin Schupp, Connor Streck, Bo Vinson, Leah Vollrath.
Freshmen: Ethan Fahrendorf, Emily Kammerich, Ocean Kieffer, Marci Lammers, Grace Peterson.
“B” Honor Roll - 3.66 to 3.0
Seniors: Taylor Brown, Natalie Rentel, Adam Taylor, Meghan Twenter.
Juniors: Hayden Krumm, Olivia Remus, Caden Thomas.
Sophomores: Seth Blumhorst, Bryer Childress, Dade Christy, Lakota Fortman, Alexandria Nevins, Grace Phillips, Ethan Rentel.
Freshmen: Rowan Bedell, Ashley Bradford, Olivia Felten, Kayla Freelon, Layla King, Kaitlyn Maggard, Eathan Northern, Grace Peterson, Tate Rentel, Logan Twenter, Hank Zeller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.