The following students were recently named to the Pilot Grove Middle School Honor Roll for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
A Honor Roll - 3.66 and above
Seniors: Cheyenne Baker, Sydney Bell, Adrianna Day, Grace Goehman, Garrett Lammers, Zoey Laster, Hailey Lawrence, Reagan McFatrich, Cole Meisenheimer, Scott Roth, Abby Schupp, Meghan Twenter, McKenna Vesser, Kealin Vinson, Chloe Vollrath.
Juniors: Dalton Bealer, Eric Franklin, Dalton Hazlett, Taylyn Heilman, Hayden Krumm, Danae Lammers, Shelby Manning, Blake Matteson, Kassidy Monteer, Madison Olsen, Bailey Quint, Dalton Reuter, Dylan Schupp.
Sophomores: Tara Arnold, Seth Blumhorst, Dade Christy, Natalie Glenn, Kirsten Huggins, Royce Jeffries, Maddie Pilkington, Margaret Powell, ClariaMae Roth, Laura Roth, Gavin Schupp, Connor Streck, Bo Vinson, Leah Vollrath.
Freshmen: Ashley Bradford, Ethan Fahrendorf, Emily Kammerich, Ocean Kieffer, Marci Lammers, Grace Peterson, Hank Zeller.
Eighth Grade: Jefferson Day, Blake Gerke, Lauren Krumm, Alec Schupp, Emma Sleeper, Hayden Sleeper.
Seventh Grade: Jackson Day, Harlei Kammerich, Gavrielle Kieffer, Brooke Lorenz, Kayla Lorenz, Michael Matteson, Natalie Peterson, Claire Rentel, Carlie Thomas, Beau Walker.
B Honor Roll - 3.0 to 3.66
Seniors: Taylor Brown, Lane King, Derek Powell, Natalie Rentel.
Juniors: Luke Kollmeyer, Caden Thomas.
Sophomores: Bryer Childress, Lakota Fortman, Bryan Gibbon, Alexandria Nevins, Austin Peeples, Grace Phillips, Ethan Rentel.
Freshmen: Rowan Bedell, Olivia Felten, Kayla Freelon, Laney Heilman, Layla King, Kaitlyn Maggard, Tate Rentel, Logan Twenter, Gage Young.
Eighth Grade: Nolan Aldridge, Layton Baker, Jesse Dillon, Maddex Douglas, Austin Katzenberger, Brooke Murphy, Ian Sprick.
Seventh Grade: Kayleigh Dungan, Brady Felten, Brianna Fortman, Kayden Jenry, Vanessa Reed.
