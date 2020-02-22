The following students were recently named to the Pilot Grove School Middle School Honor Roll for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
“A” Honor Roll - 3.66667 and above
Eighth Grade: Nolan Aldridge, Jefferson Day, Blake Gerke, Lauren Krumm, Brooke Murphy, Alec Schupp, Emma Sleeper, Hayden Sleeper.
Seventh Grade: Jackson Day, Harlei Kammerich, Gavrielle Kieffer, Brooke Lorenz, Kayla Lorenz, Natalie Peterson, Claire Rentel, Carlie Thomas, Beau Walker.
“B” Honor Roll - 3.66 to 3.0
Eighth Grade: Layton Baker, Jesse Dillon, Maddex Douglas, Aurora Sandberg, Ian Sprick.
Seventh Grade: Kayleigh Dungan, Brady Felten, Brianna Fortman, Kayden Jenry, Michael Matteson, Vanessa Reed, Ella Roth, Jacob Wade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.