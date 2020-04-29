The following students were recently named to the Pilot Grove Middle School Honor Roll for the second quarter.
A Honor Roll (3.66 and above)
Eighth Grade: Jefferson Day, Blake Gerke, Lauren Krumm, Emma Sleeper, Hayden Sleeper.
Seventh Grade: Jackson Day, Harlei Kammerich, Gavrielle Kieffer, Brooke Lorenz, Kayla Lorenz, Natalie Peterson, Claire Rentel, Carlie Thomas, Beau Walker.
B Honor Roll (3.0 to 3.66)
Eighth Grade: Nolan Aldridge, Layton Baker, Jesse Dillon, Maddex Douglas, Brooke Murphy, Alec Schupp.
Seventh Grade: Kayleigh Dungan, Brady Felten, Brianna Fortman, Kayden Jenry, Michael Matteson, Jacob Wade.
